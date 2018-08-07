This month marks 73 years since the United States dropped atomic bombs on the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing more than 226,000 people. Today, there are an estimated 14,500 nuclear weapons worldwide. Proponents of nuclear weapons often say that our country needs to continue to build and maintain nuclear weapons as a “deterrent” from others using them against us.
While this logic is flawed, there are many other reasons to halt the proliferation of nuclear weapons. Even if nuclear weapons are never actually detonated, the mere manufacturing of them poses enormous health risks.
The city of St. Louis has a little known nuclear past as a uranium-processing center for the atomic bomb. Government and corporate negligence led to the dumping of Manhattan Project radioactive materials, thus contaminating North St. Louis suburbs. As a result, residents have now documented high rates of very rare cancers, birth defects, and various autoimmune disorders.
The film “Atomic Homefront” tells the story of a group of local residents — mostly women — who have mobilized to get answers, created a powerful coalition and continue to fight for environmental justice. The Franciscan Peace Center will host a free screening of “Atomic Homefront” at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 at The Canticle in Clinton.
Laura Anderson
Clinton
Editor's note: Anderson is director of marketing for Franciscan Peace Center, Sisters of St. Francis, Clinton.