Letter: Nukes on the brink

A recent letter writer mentioned there are so many nuclear submarines, both ours and “theirs," cruising the oceans raising an increasing possibility of an accident. In fact since 1950 there have been 32 nuclear weapon accidents, known as “Broken Arrows.” A Broken Arrow is defined as an unexpected event involving nuclear weapons that result in the accidental launching, firing, detonating, theft or loss of the weapon. To date six nuclear weapons have been lost and never recovered. Of 528 atmospheric tests in the world, 215 have been ours. Of the 1,528 underground tests, 815 have been ours. Nine countries including China, North Korea, France, India, Israel, Pakistan, Russia and the United States possess about 5,500 nuclear warheads and bombs each. Congress approved a much criticized $780 billion budget for the Pentagon, in spite of the end of the trillion dollar war with Afghanistan. The manufacture of nuclear war heads and bombs apparently will continue adding to the 4,600 we already have. As the nuclear clock is less than five minutes away from the 12 of doomsday, do I need to worry about climate change?