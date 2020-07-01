Letter: Nursing homes need PPE

I am angry and sad. My parents live at Ridgecrest assisted living. We are indefinitely stuck in Phase One of this pandemic because of the lack of PPE. I have been told it can cost thousands and thousands of dollars! And it is difficult to acquire. I am assuming other health care facilities are having the same problem. We need our government to help. Facilities like Ridgecrest need funding for PPE. Governor Reynolds, wake up! We are not OK! My parents and others are hurting, physically and emotionally. We cannot see each other without PPE.