Letter: Nursing homes need PPE
topical

Letter: Nursing homes need PPE

{{featured_button_text}}

An Open Letter To Gov. Kim Reynolds:

I am angry and sad. My parents live at Ridgecrest assisted living. We are indefinitely stuck in Phase One of this pandemic because of the lack of PPE. I have been told it can cost thousands and thousands of dollars! And it is difficult to acquire. I am assuming other health care facilities are having the same problem. We need our government to help. Facilities like Ridgecrest need funding for PPE. Governor Reynolds, wake up! We are not OK! My parents and others are hurting, physically and emotionally. We cannot see each other without PPE.

Jenny Bakeris

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: It must hurt

  • Updated

Nature and facts are smacking the current president and Republican Party upside the head. It must really hurt to start almost every day with a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News