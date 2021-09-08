Letter: Obedient to Trump

Obedient to Trump
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley unfortunately is thinking of running for another term. He is best known for his claim to be the source of the whistleblowers’ legislation and supporter of the inspectors general. He often proclaims his dedication to exercising oversight for presidents.
During the Trump presidency — the biggest embarrassment in presidential history — Chuck Grassley obediently allowed the firing and coverup by Trump of a major whistleblower, Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman and at least six of the inspectors generals. They dared to do their job and speak out about, or look into, the criminal and corrupt behavior of Donald Trump. Not much meaningful oversight there.
Despite his oath to defend the Constitution and overwhelming evidence of Trump’s criminal behavior in seeking false testimony from the government of Ukraine against now-President Biden, Grassley voted to not allow testimony from National Security Adviser John Bolton.
Bolton knew the details of Trump’s impeachable crimes. Then Grassley voted to acquit the disgraced president.
The attempted coup by Trump and his mob on Jan.6 led to a second impeachment of Trump. Again, Grassley voted to acquit, choosing political power over his oath to defend the Constitution. Grassley seems to do everything he can to cover up for Donald Trump.
What motivates Grassley? With most Republicans, he now belongs to the anti-democratic party that is fully anti-American. Grassley likes the power and wants to keep it, and his farm welfare, even at the price of our Constitution and our country.
Don Moeller
Davenport
I understand
I say this to all the scalawags who refuse to get vaccinated for protection from the COVID-19 epidemic. I understand where you are coming from.
Every day I have to surrender my God-given rights to the Iowa motor vehicle department that forces me get a license to drive my car by proving I am capable, forces me to buy insurance, denies my right to drive on whatever side of the road I choose, limits my right to decide how fast I drive and taxes the [expletive] out of me to build and maintain roads and highways for people I don’t know and for streets I will never drive on.
Yes ma’am and sir, I understand it’s not a question of doing something for the common good, it’s about the government telling you what to do.
Good luck, I hope you can find a hospital bed when you need one.
Larry d’Autremont
Davenport
A question
At a number of President Biden’s press briefings, he has made a comment: “I was told not to take questions” — or made comments that he can’t say, or do something.
If I was a member of the White House press corps, I would ask: “You, sir, are the president of the United States of America, the leader of the free world, and hold the most powerful position in the world. Who tells you that you cannot take questions?”
Reg Shoesmith
Bettendorf
Terrible presidents
In my lifetime we have had two terrible presidents of this great country: Jimmy Carter and Joe Biden. The good news is President Carter was and is a good person. Joe Biden is destroying our country, and every hard working person that does not believe in the government controlling your every action better take note. The scariest part is he still has a tad over three years to continue down this destructive path.
Robert Horton
Andalusia