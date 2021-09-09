 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Obedient to Trump
topical

Letter: Obedient to Trump

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley unfortunately is thinking of running for another term. He is best known for his claim to be the source of the whistleblowers’ legislation and supporter of the inspectors general. He often proclaims his dedication to exercising oversight for presidents.

During the Trump presidency — the biggest embarrassment in presidential history — Chuck Grassley obediently allowed the firing and coverup by Trump of a major whistleblower, Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman and at least six of the inspectors generals. They dared to do their job and speak out about, or look into, the criminal and corrupt behavior of Donald Trump. Not much meaningful oversight there.

Despite his oath to defend the Constitution and overwhelming evidence of Trump’s criminal behavior in seeking false testimony from the government of Ukraine against now-President Biden, Grassley voted to not allow testimony from National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Bolton knew the details of Trump’s impeachable crimes. Then Grassley voted to acquit the disgraced president.

The attempted coup by Trump and his mob on Jan.6 led to a second impeachment of Trump. Again, Grassley voted to acquit, choosing political power over his oath to defend the Constitution. Grassley seems to do everything he can to cover up for Donald Trump.

What motivates Grassley? With most Republicans, he now belongs to the anti-democratic party that is fully anti-American. Grassley likes the power and wants to keep it, and his farm welfare, even at the price of our Constitution and our country.

Don Moeller

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Left behind

  • Updated

Is it true that the Biden administration has set up a program for the returning soldiers from Afghanistan to join the Peace Corps and thus ret…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News