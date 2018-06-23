With regard to the activities of the "Pride Fest" two weeks ago, I have the following observations.
1. On any given day, the Village can be congested with traffic. Why would a group chose that area for an event, to block off street, etc? It would seem an area like Le Claire Park or downtown Davenport would be more convenient. Could it be that utilizing a smaller area would make a small turnout seem larger?
2. I felt sorry for Davenport Police Lt. Shawn Voights. He was only performing his duty. But it was a no-win situation.
3. I don't condone the language Mr. Wisor used, but he was defending his rights as a business owner. I wouldn't want porta-potties in front of my business either.
4. The crowd at the parade looked small!
5. Long ago an individual told me that "If two people really loved each other, 'same sex' didn't matter." I suggested he read the Bible!
Jerry Kight
Bettendorf