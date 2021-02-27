 Skip to main content
Letter: Obsessed
Letter: Obsessed

I’m a constituent of Sen. Roby Smith but he doesn’t respond to me. He appears to be obsessed with limiting my right to vote early. He wants to reduce early voting from 29 days to 20 days (initially, he wanted just 18) in order to bring Iowa in line with the national average.

Who cares what other states do? I like it just the way it is. But Roby Smith doesn’t care what this constituent thinks. He also wants to make election officials jump through a bunch of ridiculous hoops in order to do their jobs. Perhaps he’s afraid that if there’s record turnout in 2022, he’ll get voted out of office. I hope so.

Jill Fluker

Davenport

