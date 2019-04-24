President Trump is being accused of obstruction of justice by our Democrat friends, but how can that be true? What a bizarre charge. Do they understand the obstruction of justice charge is the result of President Trump being falsely accused by certain Democrat members of Congress with conspiring with the Russians to deny Hillary Clinton the presidency, even after she worked so hard to orchestrate her victory in the 2016 elections?
Hillary cried that Trump was mean to her and stepped in the way of her victory by working with the Russians. To her, no other explanation was possible. That’s right folks, the obstruction of justice was for Mr. Trump expressing concern for being investigated for a crime he did not commit and costing voters the benefit of a president free of the B.S. thrown by the Democrat-controlled press and diseased people like Morning Joe and his panel of thugs.
I won’t name the others on CBS, ABC, CNN and MSNBC, with their day in and day out crap spurting from their dishonest mouths.
Well, for Democrats that overturned the House, are you happy now that no meaningful legislation will occur until the elections in 2020 – no health care, no infrastructure repair, no legislation for controlling the illegal alien invasion?
The next year and a half we can expect the Democrats to do what they do best: obstruct. And if you elect them in 2020, odds are they will continue to obstruct until we will envy some of the third world countries.
Leo McLain
Eldridge