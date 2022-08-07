 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Of note

Letters logo

Two items of interest:

1) Recently there was a fundraising event in Chicago that President Biden attended. The price was $365,000 per plate. This would tell a person which candidate is supported by ultra rich people

2) Indo-Pacific Pact. President Biden is going to hold a meeting to discuss trade relations with multiple nations that border the Pacific Ocean. Topics will include supply chains, digital trade, clean energy, and anticorruption. For some reason not readily apparent Taiwan was not included. One wonders why?

Richard L (Bud) Phillis MD

Rock Island

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote for good government

Letter: Vote for good government

Good governance is ever difficult and especially so after four years of inept, norm-breaking leadership nurtured by falsehood and disinformati…

Letter: Help reduce medical debts

Letter: Help reduce medical debts

A nationwide poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation revealed that Americans owe 100 million dollars in medical debts. (25% of families owe $5,00…

Letter: Check out the Freedom Party

Letter: Check out the Freedom Party

When did we start believing that the two major political parties — vehicles designed to hoard power — get to dictate our values? Weren’t value…

Letter: Keep the one-ways

Letter: Keep the one-ways

I'm thinking the City of Davenport is controlled by a special-interest group, the Davenport Downtown Association. In a survey, a major majorit…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News