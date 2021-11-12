Letter: Offensive

I find Athena Gilbraith’s campaign tweet referring to Mayor Mike Matson as "a middle-aged, mediocre white man" to be offensive and racist. I probably feel this way because I am a middle-aged, mediocre white man.
Mike Vinzenz
Davenport
