Letter: Officials ref for love of game

I have been a basketball referee as well as a soccer referee in the Quad Cities in the past. I worked my way up from doing 7th grade games to doing varsity games during almost 10 years of officiating. I had a regular partner, but also worked with number of officials as well. Never, in that time did I hear another official use racial slurs toward a player or a coach before, during or after a game. I certainly did not do it myself.

I was not at the game in question, but I watched it on my computer, and I saw the technical foul that was called on the North coach. I did not see what led up to it, but officials do not assess technicals for fun. It takes a lot of abuse before one is given. And incidentally, certainly don't believe for a minute that the officials were favoring the Pleasant Valley team to the detriment of the North kids.

High School basketball officials do not do it for the money, but for the love of the game. The vitriol about this needs to end and the games continue to be played.

Realff Ottesen

Bettendorf