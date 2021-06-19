 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Oh Lord, when?
topical

Letter: Oh Lord, when?

Recently, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds protested Iowa receiving refugee children, saying that this is not our problem. I can understand the political reasons she is making these statements, even the economic. What I object to is her making these statements while displaying a cross around her neck. Are these the statements that should be associated with the teachings of Jesus?

Matthew 25:35 reads: "For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, a stranger and you welcomed me." The righteous then ask, "Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and gave you drink?" Jesus answers in verse 40: "Amen I say to you, whatever you did for one of these least brothers of mine, you did for me!" And in verse 45, those on the left are told, "what you did not do for one of these least ones, you did not do for me."

Jerry Persky

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Paranoia

In two separate letters submitted to this newspaper by Don Erbst, Sr. of Davenport and Don Goembel of Orion, they both conveniently ignore the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News