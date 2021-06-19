Letter: Oh Lord, when?

Recently, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds protested Iowa receiving refugee children, saying that this is not our problem. I can understand the political reasons she is making these statements, even the economic. What I object to is her making these statements while displaying a cross around her neck. Are these the statements that should be associated with the teachings of Jesus?

Matthew 25:35 reads: "For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, a stranger and you welcomed me." The righteous then ask, "Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and gave you drink?" Jesus answers in verse 40: "Amen I say to you, whatever you did for one of these least brothers of mine, you did for me!" And in verse 45, those on the left are told, "what you did not do for one of these least ones, you did not do for me."