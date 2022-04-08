Letter: Oil shortages

I am amazed how many liberals don't shut the power off to their homes to save our planet. It's always someone else's fair share, someone else's sacrifice. But today I write about oil.

You see, a lot of folks can't understand how we came to have an oil shortage here in our country. Well, there's a very simple answer. Nobody bothered to check our oil levels. We just didn't know we were getting so low.

The reason for that is purely geographical. Our oil is located in Alaska, California, Oklahoma and Texas. Sadly, our dipsticks are located in Washington, D.C.

Toby Dickens

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0