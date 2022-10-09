 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Old bridge is a metaphor for country

Letters logo

What is coming apart in your life? While crossing the new I-74 bridge, a wise person made an astute observation about the old bridge. While our community was excited about the opening of the new bridge, the old one is being dismantled piece by piece, without anyone really paying attention. This is a metaphor for what is happening in our culture today as decency is being dismantled right in front of us, without people noticing.

Last week, WQAD ran this headline: “Old I-74 Bridge prepares for ‘piece by piece’ demolition.” The report continued, “Initially planned as an implosion, it will now be dismantled piece by piece, although explosions will be used on select locations of the bridge.”

Since we, as a nation, have disconnected from good morality, our behavior has been dismantled and we are in a societal free-fall. Wrong is now right and what is right is now called wrong. Lamentation about abominations in the past has been replaced with a ubiquitous celebration in the present.

People are also reading…

We need to sound the alarm about what is happening in our society today by looking inside our own lives. While explosions have certainly rocked long-held beliefs in our country, most of what is happening is a result of the, 'piece by piece demolition' of valuable principles in our society.

It is written, “Woe to those who call evil, 'good' and good. 'evil.' ” I encourage everyone to stand up for what is right and good and just in our world.

Jerry Willis

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Unfit for office

Letter: Unfit for office

Scott Webster, a Republican candidate for Iowa senate, said to my face he wanted to cut income taxes. When I asked how he would pay for police…

Letter: Stop the stealing

Letter: Stop the stealing

Although most important political issues are complex, we often try to condense them into a simple three-or-four-word slogan that can be chante…

Letter: Elect Kay Pence

Letter: Elect Kay Pence

Representative Norlin Mommsen introduced a bill in the this year requiring video cameras in K-12 public school classroom in Iowa. The bill die…

Letter: Miller-Meeks an oxymoron

Letter: Miller-Meeks an oxymoron

An oxymoron is defined as a phrase or figure of speech with a combination of self-contradicting words. A few examples include some awfully goo…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News