Climate scientists around the world agree that global warming is real and is caused by humans. In October, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued a report warning of the dire effects of global warming. The IPCC concluded that average global temperatures have already increased 1.8-degrees (Fahrenheit) in the past 100 years, and that another 1-degree (Fahrenheit) rise in global temperatures by 2050 is unavoidable.
The IPCC predicts that if the current rate of global greenhouse gas emissions is not reduced by 45 percent by 2030, the Earth will reach a tipping point beyond which global warming can no longer be stopped or reversed.
The debate is over. Thousands of climatologists globally have come together to warn humanity about the imminent fate of our planet. These climate change scientists have no agenda; therefore, their call to action must be believed. No one should continue to deny climate change by indulging their own personal biases, tribal mindset or common sense.
The time to act is now. Think about your children and grandchildren. Take steps to reduce your carbon footprint. Use less energy. Burn less gasoline. Consume 30 percent less meat and dairy products. Waste less food. Every little bit helps combat global warming.
Above all, humanity needs the global political will to proactively address the underlying causes of global warming. Encourage your government representatives to initiate and support global climate agreements with all nations. Vote for people who support renewable energy and promise to make reducing greenhouse gas emissions a top priority. Believe the experts.
Richard Patterson
Hampton