Letter: On current events

Quick thoughts on three current issues:

1. I won't get into the ethical, moral or religious debate over abortion, but I have a practical observation: it is claimed that some 50 million abortions have been performed, mostly for women who couldn't afford to raise the children. Imagine what your tax bill would be with 50 million more children on welfare!

2. Pious-looking Democrats and RINOs, with great solemnity, are going all-out to convince us that Donald Trump posed a great threat to democracy by trying to overturn the election of Joe Biden. But didn't their House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, pose the same threat to democracy when she tried to overturn the election of Donald Trump with her phony impeachment efforts?

3. People urging more gu- control laws repeatedly claim "these laws save lives." We've had thousands of these laws on the books for decades, and all this time I've hoped to meet someone whose life was saved by a gun-control law. I'm still waiting.

John Dixell

Rock Island

