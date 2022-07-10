Letter: On guns and abortion

We have people that didn’t get vaccinated, people that follow MAGA, people that expect weapons of mass destruction in their hands, and people full of hate shouting “pro-life” the loudest. Republicans are saying, “give guns to the good guys," where were these good guys at Robb Elementary, Highland Park and all the other massacres?

So all you pro-life people only love fetuses? Do these children have to learn to bob and weave in their classrooms or do we have to give students guns to save their own lives?

There are mentally ill people all over the world but only our country is like the Wild West. We have to get the weapons of mass destruction out of the hands of civilians because red-flag laws don’t work.

Insufficient gun laws are just making the GOP, NRA, gun lobbyists and gun manufacturers wealthy on the deaths of innocent children and loved ones. They only care about the almighty dollar. Our Second Amendment has been misquoted by these same people over and over again. The first words say “A well regulated militia for the security of a free state”. We don’t need a regulated militia by civilians because our country has the National Guard, Coast Guard, and the four branches of military to protect our country. If you are so brave, join the military.

If you consider yourself pro-life, you have to care about all aspects of humanity in this world, not just abortion.

Kathy Andon

Colona