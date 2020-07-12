Letter: On the basis of character

All lives matter.

A life is a very special gift from God. No matter what color — black, brown, yellow or white. It should be treasured by all of us.

As a young girl I didn't understand this when I met a Black man at my grandmother's house. This is how she explained it to my young mind. She told it this way: God wanted each group to be of a special color. He made them like a pottery in a kiln. One group he took out early, thus white; some he took out in the middle of firing, thus brown and yellow; finally he took out the last at the end of firing, thus black.

When I got older this explanation helped me realize that all colors are beautiful in their own way. Not to judge them on their color but as Martin Luther King, Jr. said "by the content of their character."

This is how we should judge policemen. There are of different colors. Some are of good character and others of bad. I agree that lately we have heard of the bad ones. I feel that the police department needs to change their procedures for handling different crimes. Some situations they are not trained how to handle them. I would like to hear more stories about good policemen.

Sharon Dewulf

Colona

