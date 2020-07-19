Letter: One less worry

The Martians are coming!
Wait, they just hovered briefly then flew away. Did they notice the way we neglect our planet? Did they see how we treat our fellow mankind? Did they approach the leaders of the world only to be treated with disrespect and ridicule?
We are facing some terrifying situations right now. But take comfort. The Martians want nothing to do with us, and who can blame them?
Bonnie Thompson
Rock Island
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!