Letter: One resident does not represent all

Upon reading today’s article (Aug. 9) on the proposed SSA for downtown Rock Island development I was surprised to read the following statement.

“Erica Williams, owner and resident of DuMarche Market on 3rd Condos”. This implies that Ms. Williams owns the entire condo development. Dumarche Townhomes consists of six units and six owners, several of whom are opposed to the SSA. This quote makes it seem as though one resident and 1/6 owner is representing all. Please redact your statement.

Michael Walsh

Dumarche Townhomes

Rock Island

