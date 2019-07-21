I read and saw on the TV news about Megan Rapinoe, the soccer player, and how she felt about the national anthem and our flag. This was enough for me. If she feels no respect toward her own country's flag and anthem then how in this world did she want to play on the USA soccer team.
If a person can't respect their own anthem and their flag, I don't care how much they win, they are a loser at being patriotic. I think it is a slap in the face toward those who have fought and died for this country and those still serving. It seems she also used the four-letter word when asked if she would ever go to the White House. Well, I don't think anyone there will lose any sleep over this.
Any sports figure, or anyone else who cannot honor our anthem, nor our flag, I just wonder why they want to live in America. Is it the freedom they have in which they seem to be taking for granted. Only in America ...
Shirley Barrett
Rock island