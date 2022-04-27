Letter:Only the rich get elected

I keep asking myself, are we electing people who really represent folks like the daily working Americans that are struggling to make ends meet? Think. Are they really like us? Do they know what is happening in the real world? Do they represent the needs and interests of folks like you and me? Why can't we find more people that have the time and energy to fight for the average American, someone who will listen to the struggles of the common folk? The answer is money.

Only someone who is vastly wealthy can afford to run for office. Money buys power and influence. Without money there is no power or influence. That is why folks like you and I have no stock in government. Until we realize that our government is only interested in helping those who have a seat at the table, nothing will change for the people who keep voting these power-hungry crooks into office. Is the system really "rigged?" Of course it is, and unless we are willing to start finding folks who will fight for our interests, things will continue to be problematic.