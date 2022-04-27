 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter:Only the rich get elected

Letters logo

I keep asking myself, are we electing people who really represent folks like the daily working Americans that are struggling to make ends meet? Think. Are they really like us? Do they know what is happening in the real world? Do they represent the needs and interests of folks like you and me? Why can't we find more people that have the time and energy to fight for the average American, someone who will listen to the struggles of the common folk? The answer is money.

Only someone who is vastly wealthy can afford to run for office. Money buys power and influence. Without money there is no power or influence. That is why folks like you and I have no stock in government. Until we realize that our government is only interested in helping those who have a seat at the table, nothing will change for the people who keep voting these power-hungry crooks into office. Is the system really "rigged?" Of course it is, and unless we are willing to start finding folks who will fight for our interests, things will continue to be problematic.

Dave Fuller

People are also reading…

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Supporting the president?

Letter: Supporting the president?

Over the course of the week, I've seen a couple of letters taking conservatives and the right to task for not supporting President Biden. I ha…

Letter: Beware Marxism

Letter: Beware Marxism

In the letter from Ida Weibel, "Prosperity for All," April 18, she writes capitalism is good when everyone is fairly represented, basic needs …

Letter: Save public schools

Letter: Save public schools

We need to protect our schools and teachers. Schools are the heart of communities. When rural communities lose their schools, the community di…

Letter: Meet the postmaster

Letter: Meet the postmaster

It is a great honor to serve Colona as your new postmaster. In my 23 years with the United States Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the ro…

Letter: Conserving fresh water

Letter: Conserving fresh water

Everyday fresh water flows down our rivers and just turns into salt water as it enters the ocean. But fresh water is considered one of our mos…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News