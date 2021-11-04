 Skip to main content
Letter: Open our arms
topical

As World Relief Quad Cities and other agencies prepare to support and aid in the resettlement of Afghan humanitarian refugees, the Quad City community members must also prepare themselves to welcome and accept our new neighbors. Businesses and nonprofits in our community should reflect on their values and practices to ensure that our community is culturally competent and able to help these new members of our community.

These individuals have been forced to leave their homes, family, and friends to start making a new life in our community. There has to be reflection on how we can minimize the trauma of their transition. Welcoming displaced individuals in our community begins the process of having them regain their self-determination.

If the Quad Cities wishes to be a community that celebrates diversity, we must take time to care for these strangers and let them become our neighbors and friends. As people who are fortunate to have lived in a community long enough to be helped by a support system, we must also extend kindness and become a support for those who have to start all over again in a place that will have barriers such as not knowing the language, culture and systems. These new neighbors will bring new perspectives, skills and culture, enriching our community, if we are willing to open our arms to them and welcome the stranger.

Natividad Keim

Moline

