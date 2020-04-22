Letter: Open the marketplaces

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Trump administration has taken active measures to weaken the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), which created marketplaces for millions of Americans to gain access to quality health insurance. For example, the length of the open enrollment period has been shortened. Not surprisingly, the number of uninsured has risen.

Now we are seeing the consequences of those measures. In the midst of this disastrous pandemic, people continue to get sick, many of them without health insurance to pay for their care. Some seek care anyway; others almost certainly delay care until they become very ill and some unknowingly infect others. People continue to die.

As we are all learning, this disease respects no one and frightens most everyone. Having health insurance at least takes away one fear, the fear of going bankrupt from our treatment.

Several states, such as Rhode Island, that established their own health insurance marketplaces have recently re-opened their enrollment periods. The federal government, by contrast, recently decided not to re-open enrollment in the federal marketplace, which covers Iowa and Illinois.

This is a bad decision. We must ask ourselves whether it was made primarily for political reasons. If so, it is shameful.