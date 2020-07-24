Letter: Open the schools

The panic porn that we are constantly bombarded with by the mainstream media is resulting in some very bad policies. One that comes to mind is the closing or partial opening of schools this fall. Have we thought about the consequences?

Here is some data you will not get from the mainstream media: Europe has not closed schools and there are several studies that have been done. The gist of these studies is this: The data suggest it is rare for children to develop severe symptoms if they contract the virus, and it is rare for them to spread the virus if they do get it.

There is a digital divide, which will disadvantage some students if schools go the internet-learning path. There are many studies that show distance learning is not as good as instructor-led classes. Don’t take my word for it, look it up.

Hot spots might occur in some school districts. The data shows students should not develop severe illness, and the hot spots can be dealt with. Precautions can be taken in reopening classes, such as no assemblies, students eating at their desks instead of the cafeteria, etc.

If local schools do close, the parents should have the option to take their share of funding to enroll in a school that is open.