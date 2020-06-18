Letter: Open up nursing homes

Please loosen the restrictions on the nursing homes in the state and let us see our loved ones. Our parents, grandparents, husbands and wives, aunts and uncles and brothers and sisters are being confined to their rooms and many know not why. They are dying of broken hearts because we haven't been allowed to see them, hug them, or hold their hands for over three months now, and many feel as though they are being punished for something that they have no control over. They need our love and we need theirs.