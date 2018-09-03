Former U.S. Treasurer Bay Buchanan’s op-ed in the Quad-City Times on Aug. 29 was a stunning example of “you are entitled to your own opinion, but not your own facts.”
Virtually every statement she made was contradicted by fact, and the language she used is intentionally divisive. Immigration is an issue that must be faced, but the solution will not be found in the inhumane treatment of people or the expenditure of many billions for walls. Not once in her piece did she make reference to the causes of migration, or what we could do to eliminate the need for people to risk their lives to come here. Not once did she allude to the degree our low cost of living is dependent on immigrant labor. Not once did she allude to the illegal employers who are profiting from satisfying their labor needs with those who cannot lawfully work. Nor did she make note of the many contributions of our contemporary immigrants to our lives and culture.
There is a need for a variety of opinions, but not for fact-free mud throwing that purposely diverts attention from the real issues.
Glenn Leach
Davenport