Iowa Consumer Advocate Mark Schuling has opposed Alliant Energy’s smart meter rollout at an Iowa Utility Board hearing finishing Dec. 5 in Des Moines. Attorneys General and state utility boards around the country have opposed smart meters due to many studies showing no cost benefit. Smart meters average millions of dollars more every year that would come from customer rate hikes.
Smart meters cost about six times more than current analog meters, with one third the lifetime, plus the multi-million dollar initial expense to replace 481,000 working analog meters.
Studies show that the faster outage reporting that Alliant claims doesn’t result in faster service restoration.
U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry has warned about serious dangers to America’s security from the smart grid and smart meters. So has former CIA Director James Woolsey calling the smart grids "stupid" on national television (along with many other cyber security experts and institutions).
The ACLU and many others oppose smart meters for privacy violation. A $2.2 trillion per year data market is expected, with utility companies making even more profits from selling detailed customer personal lifestyle data. Alliant materials state it will not sell data, but Alliant recently admitted it shares data with Google.
Although Alliant’s planned opt-out meter has been proven acceptable for health, Alliant’s proposed opt-out proposal has multiple severe requirements.
Oppose Alliant’s smart meters by emailing customer@iub.iowa.gov or use the utility board's online form on its web site.
Einar Olsen
Fairfield, Iowa