Letter: Oppose Iowa's fuel mandate

I urge Iowans to oppose the proposed fuel mandate currently in the Legislature (HF 859/SF 549). This bill would mandate that gas stations in Iowa sell a minimum of 10% ethanol or 11% biodiesel. As good as this sounds for Iowa farmers, the bill is terrible for farmers who will see their feed costs rise and is really bad for fuel retailers, especially those in rural communities. Any infrastructure changes compelled by this bill like adding separate certified tanks for new fuel blends would have to be born by the retailers. Very likely the individual retailers would be forced to close thus penalizing them and further limiting their customers' options. The proposed Iowa fuel mandate is not what Iowans need. Iowa legislators should oppose it.