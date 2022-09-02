Letter: Oppose Iowa's gun legislation to protect the public

Citizens across Iowa are concerned about the rising level of gun violence in our state. The last thing we need is to tie the hands of our lawmakers as they consider commonsense gun-safety legislation. Yet that is exactly what the proposed Public Measure No. 1 would do, limiting any attempts to regulate gun rights for years to come.

Public Measure No. 1 does not simply replicate the language of the Second Amendment to the Bill of Rights, that “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” It adds that “any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny,” a stringent standard of judicial review that threatens the few gun-safety regulations Iowans have left as well as any yet to be proposed. If the measure is passed, an Iowan could sue to overturn gun-safety protections, including those prohibiting felons and domestic abusers from possessing firearms. Its language is both broad and vague, targeting all firearm “restrictions,” which could include anything from proposed hunter-safety red-flag laws to limits on guns on school property.

Only three states — Louisiana, Alabama, and Missouri — have enacted similar amendments, and it is not by coincidence that they have three of the five highest, and among the fastest rising, rates of gun death in the country.

Like our fellow Iowans, we at Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense are concerned with rising gun violence in Iowa.

This ballot measure is dangerous. We must vote no.

Beth Cook, Davenport

Lynn Drazinski, Davenport

Stella Herzig, Davenport

Kaleigh Rogers, Bettendorf

Cynthia Tobin, Davenport