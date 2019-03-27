Iowa utilities do not compete, and customers do not have a choice of providers. Now, these utilities want to monopolize the sun.
MidAmerican profits from Iowa ratepayers, with 2018 net income of $682 million.
The amendment adopted by the Senate Commerce Committee exempts the largest renewable energy generators from new charges while continuing to harm customer-owned solar. This is not fair to Iowa businesses, agriculture producers, communities and individuals who want to invest in solar.
Contrary to the 'Real Solar' commercial airing on TV, customers with their own generation pay up front for the costs of interconnecting to the grid along with upgrades to infrastructure.
Customers pay a monthly fixed service charge. At peak times when energy is valued at around $0.21 per kilowatt hour, solar owners get a credit at $0.105 cents per kilowatt hour when demand and strain on the system is lower.
The utilities sell that excess and earn a profit.
Customers with their own generation are already paying for grid costs with the value they are providing. MidAmerican wants them to pay twice, adding a minimum Sunshine Tax of $328 per year. This increases the payback on a typical solar system by over a decade.
This bill also impacts Alliant Energy customers.
The Sunshine Tax puts at risk the 800-plus solar jobs at small businesses in Iowa.
MidAmerican is going around regulators to eliminate customer choice. Oversight of monopolies is absolutely critical to make sure customers are not getting cheated.
Sandy Stanley
Muscatine