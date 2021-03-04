 Skip to main content
Letter: Oppose our decline
Letter: Oppose our decline

"Walls are immoral," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi once said.

The recent presidential inauguration, however, found a reported 25,000 troops and many walls, fences, and barriers in Washington, DC. A pundit observed that national government officials went to extreme lengths to ensure their own safety, but are oblivious to the safety and comfort of we ordinary Americans when it comes to: illegal immigration, convicted criminals being loosed on us, and spending tax dollars to support those who are intruders.

After visiting the New York state capitol, a friend told me they had offices to cater to every imaginable splinter/pressure group, but nothing for ordinary citizens. Liberal/progressive officials treat people as groups, while we are (in fact) individuals.

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness." This is the preamble to the Declaration of Independence. As I perceive it, government officials are not (before God) superior to the rest of us and not entitled to better treatment.

What about we: ordinary, law-abiding, tax-paying Americans? Liberal politicians, academics, media and entertainment moguls use "compassion" as an excuse for benefiting law-breakers and penalizing us. Until we take a stand, and oppose their calumnies, our prosperity and freedoms are rapidly diminishing. We must, at every turn, oppose America’s decline and the erosion of our culture. Our democracy can fail, and it will if we remain oblivious to their destructive behavior.

Don Goembel

Orion

