Letter: Oppose these tactics

An internet troll is someone who tries to distract or disrupt a community by posting attacks or radicalized ideas. Nick Fuentes was identified by ABC News as the leader of real life trolls which they call "Groypers," who inject themselves into conservative events in order to discredit or distract from the conservative group's message — in this case, the message of parents whose children were killed by illegal immigrants. "Groypers"' outrageous neo-Nazi rantings are intended to draw violent protest from left.

Whether "groypers" believe the trash they spew is questionable, but the fact that they create civil unrest is clear. Quite possibly "groypers” might be paid by the left to perpetuate the narrative that America, Christians, and conservatives are racist, sexist, homophobic, anti-Semitic, etc.

Nick Fuentes reportedly attended the neo-Nazi rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, which was organized by Jason Kessler. Kessler was a former employee of the Democrat-affiliated campaign organization Secrest Strategic Services. He also reportedly voted for Barack Obama in 2008. Can eight years change someone from a Democrat to a true neo-Nazi?

