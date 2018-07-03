It would take me several thousand words here to recap and illustrate my concerns, embarrassment and horror due to Mr. Trump's presidency and most of his puppet-like GOP House and Senate members over the past few years.
I will admit there are at least some decent national GOP lawmakers or party members that I respect and on several issues have agreed, including Susan Collins, R-Maine, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, John McCain, R-Arizona, Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, and former Secretary of State Colin Powell.
Nonetheless, I am urging Americans, like me, who do not support Trump and his appalling agenda to remain civilized and respectful and not lessen ourselves to Trump’s disgustingly low-grade level of habitual lying, despicable bullying and dreadful manner of governing.
It is difficult not to want to react in anger and rebel, in light of Trump’s treacherous, dictatorial and erroneous conduct and decisions, coupled with most of his spineless administration that will not stand up to him.
I have a T-shirt that I proudly wear and will continue to do so throughout the all-important 2018 midterm elections that reads, "GOP stands for Greed over People. Vote them out!"
Let’s vote the GOP out in November 2018 but in a truly civilized, democratic and American way.
Michael Thomas Masters
Bettendorf