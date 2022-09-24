 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Ortiz isn't listening to ward on one-ways

Letters logo

It seems Ald. Ortiz has a problem on who he represents. He stated that he talked to a handful of people who want the change to one-ways in downtown Davenport, but he hasn't talked to the people in 4th Ward. He never called me to ask what I wanted. He also stated that the change doesn't affect the people of the 4th Ward so that must mean we don't ever drive on 3rd or 4th Street and we don't pay taxes. He's wrong on both counts. If I wasn't 80 and my wife says no I would be running against him in the next election so the 4th Ward would have representation.

Richard E. Bracker

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Part-time president

Letter: Part-time president

President Biden, as of Sept. 6, has been in office 608 days. Of said time, he has been absent from the White House and president trips for 236…

Letter: Helping our fellow man

Letter: Helping our fellow man

With our world in a heinous state of flux, we as citizens of America and the Quad-Cities have a definite obligation to significantly help our …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News