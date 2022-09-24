Letter: Ortiz isn't listening to ward on one-ways

It seems Ald. Ortiz has a problem on who he represents. He stated that he talked to a handful of people who want the change to one-ways in downtown Davenport, but he hasn't talked to the people in 4th Ward. He never called me to ask what I wanted. He also stated that the change doesn't affect the people of the 4th Ward so that must mean we don't ever drive on 3rd or 4th Street and we don't pay taxes. He's wrong on both counts. If I wasn't 80 and my wife says no I would be running against him in the next election so the 4th Ward would have representation.