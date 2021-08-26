Letter: O'Shea is right

I read John Donald O’Shea’s column titled "We must answer these questions" in the Aug. 19 Dispath-Argus, and I heartily agree. Where are the real numbers and percentages of COVID cases and variants? If the Illinois Department of Public Health doesn’t keep track of this, why not? If the media is too uninformed or lazy to present them in a coherent article, why?
All through this pandemic, we’ve heard "follow the science." There’s been precious little science presented at a time when we should, by now, have enough data to make educated decisions on how we all conduct our lives, allocate medical resources, and reach out to the unvaccinated.
What does the public get? A hand-wringing supposed "virus expert" in Scott County feeling hopeless; the alleged percent of unvaccinated people who are Republicans, to push a narrative; and "COVID Ken"/"COVID Karen" every few days writing some variant of "wear a mask."
I’m having a hard time with the "logic" that says a vaccinated person should have to mask up the same as an unvaccinated person. Over the past year, I’ve been vaccinated for COVID, the flu, and pneumonia, any of which can present harm to the immunocompromised or those with outstanding health issues.
Given the current "science" and "logic," I should probably be walking around in a hazmat suit and living on an island, because evidently the more vaccinated I get, the more of a health menace I become.
John Crist
Rock Island