Letter: O'Shea misleads instead of enlightens

The Supreme Court has defined a “prior restraint” as government action to prevent publication of controversial material. (New York Times Co. v. United States, Near v. Minnesota.) When news outlets choose not to run stories, without government interference, those decisions are made by journalists (not Elon Musk or random podcasters posting from their basements). These editorial decisions are not “prior restraints” even if the decisions are wrong. The fact that the world is flooded with so much twisted, manipulative, even false information is due in part to the fact that much online content is not edited at all. Traditional journalists can get things wrong. But unless we want to attend city council and school board meetings locally, and sessions of state and national legislatures, we need journalists. The failure of journalists to make an issue of Hunter Biden’s laptop may be because it came to light through Rudy Giuliani, a man who held New York in his arms after 9/11 but squandered his credibility defending a false story long after the truth was clear. Lawyers know that “prior restraint “refers to government censorship, not editorial judgement on what stories to run. When Judge O’Shea writes to obscure the legal meaning of the term in order to persuade, he misleads instead of enlightening us.