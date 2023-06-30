A friend in northwest Minnesota tells me that by June 10, they had already broken their record for number of days above 90 degrees. Their crops are wilting as the drought conditions add to the brutal heat.

Here in Iowa, our farmers also need rain. Those of us in the city can water our lawns and gardens, but what about the farmers, who provide the breadbasket we rely upon for food, jobs and our agricultural economy?

Future generations are going to look back at the 2020s and wonder why we did not see the signs of global climate change, which are not a future problem, but a present reality. Wildfires are raging to our north, east and west. Global temperatures are melting the ice caps in the Swiss Alps.

It is said that while Rome burned (in the first century), the emperor Nero played his violin. Today, while the whole world heats up, we fiddle with all kinds of partisan issues that pale in comparison to climate change.

We make decisions every day that impact our planet: the food we eat, the things we buy, the cars we drive, the temperature we set our thermostats. We need to recognize that we are all being hurtled through space on the same planet.

Dan R. Ebener

Davenport