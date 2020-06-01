Letter: Our best hope

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am blessed to be the longest serving elected official in Davenport, America’s greatest city.

In that time, I’ve been part of Davenport’s greatest economic growth, along with witnessing the collapse of our once great American political system.

Six months ago, communist China set into action, with support of their allies in technology, media/entertainment, and international commerce, a plot to disrupt America’s robust economic growth.

Fortunately, for the first time in over 50 years, our president and his administration began systematically loosening the grip of communist China on America’s economy.

Our president was bringing to the attention of all Americans communist China’s powerful grip on our economy and the Great American Spirit.

Communist China’s grip was made possible because of years of increasing dysfunction and political corruption, along with a growing influence of socialist progressives in America’s once great Democratic Party, along with the psychological control of social media on the minds of America’s future leaders.

Sadly, I believe the American people have lost control of our federal government and its corrupt and dysfunctional political leaders.