I have heard many conversations in the days since the train derailment in Palestine Ohio concerning the merger that will bring a massive increase in train traffic through Davenport.

Much of the story has been the aftermath of the accident. I have some recent experience with long term pollution that I would like to share. Chemical poisoning can’t be fixed, the dirt can be taken away and put in a landfill. But for the ones who are there it’s a life sentence.

I am from Western New York, and when my mother was pregnant with me in 1972 and 1973, we lived on Long Island, east of New York City while my father attended school.

When my mother was pregnant with my little sister, we lived near my maternal grandparents. My grandfather, a World War II veteran who was then a police officer in Niagara Falls, had bought a home in a new development called "Love Canal."

We spent many weekends there in 1976, and my sister was born in 1976.

She had one kidney and was microcephalic. She was never healthy.

She died on December 23, 2022.

If a chemical cloud settles over the Quad-Cities, it will disperse. They will take some dirt away. A ribbon will be cut.

But kids will have breathed it. And pregnant moms will have breathed it. And they will never be the same. Our communities are more important than railroad profits. One kid is too many.

James Larrabee

Rock Island