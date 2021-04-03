Letter: Our condolences

On behalf of the Multicultural Committee in collaboration with the Davenport Community Schools HR & Equity Department, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Breasia Terrell. Breasia’s life filled with love, joy, enthusiasm, and dreams was tragically cut short by the heinous act of homicide. As Breasia's family, friends, and community members mourn the loss of such a beautiful human being, we stand with Breasia’s family and friends as they fight for justice for Breasia.

The number one priority of the Davenport Community School District is to maintain a safe, diverse and enriching learning environment for all students. As a unified community, we denounce all forms of hatred, violence, racism, disproportionality, bullying, and harassment and will always do what is in the best interest of our students’ safety. As a district, as individuals, organizations, and families, we must commit our time, resources, and energy to doing our part to make our community a safer place to live and grow.

No memory or kind act could ever replace the love, memories, and friendships Breasia gave to those she loved the most. However, may this tragedy be a turning point in the urgency to unite as a community for the betterment of all.

This letter was written by TJ Schneckloth, superintendent, Davenport School District; Jabari Woods, associate director, HR & Equity; John Kealey, president Davenport Education Association; and Jamie Walker-Sallis, chair, DEA multicutural committee.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0