Letter: Our debt

In a recent column, Cal Thomas wrote about the issue of the national debt. He states that the national debt has grown to $27 trillion dollars and continues to grow like an untreated tumor on the economic body of the nation. The commentary goes on to imply that our elected officials, past and present, along with we the people, lack the will to do anything about it. It also states that we are in a death spiral where we borrow to pay (only the interest) on previous borrowing, and this practice cannot be sustained.
No individual, no family, no business, no government can constantly and continually outspend its income and economically survive.
Despite all the country's problems that this campaign brings up, despite all the allegations and finger-pointing, where is the debate on the national debt, and who in the new Congress has the courage to do something about the national debt?
Dennis Duvall
Davenport
