Letter: Our debt

In a recent column, Cal Thomas wrote about the issue of the national debt. He states that the national debt has grown to $27 trillion dollars and continues to grow like an untreated tumor on the economic body of the nation. The commentary goes on to imply that our elected officials, past and present, along with we the people, lack the will to do anything about it. It also states that we are in a death spiral where we borrow to pay (only the interest) on previous borrowing, and this practice cannot be sustained.