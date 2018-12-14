My thanks to letter writer George H. Seaberg for sharing the eight steps of democracy (Dec.11), as described by Alexander Fraser Tytler. I respectfully suggest that not all Americans are at the same place on that 200-year "rise and fall" cycle.
Men of European heritage may have have been freed from bondage in 1783; for other Americans that freedom came much later. Witness the Emancipation Proclamation, 1863, or the 19th Amendment, 1920.
Things like access to a living wage and equal protection under the law remain works in progress. I take hope from that. I hope Mr. Seaberg will as well.
In its struggle to grow, our diverse democracy remains alive and well.
Sue Griswold
Riverdale, Iowa