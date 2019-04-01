I have a suggestion for the next investigation into foreign interference in elections.
Dov Levin of Carnegie Mellon University has compiled a dataset called PEIG (Partisan Electoral Interventions by the Great-powers).
According to his research, the U.S has interfered in foreign elections at least 81 times from 1946 to 2000.
Just a few examples: Afghanistan, Chile, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Israel, Italy, Iraq, Nicaragua, Serbia, Russia.
That number doesn't include military coups and regime change efforts following the election of candidates the U.S. didn't like, notably those in Iran, Guatemala and Chile. Nor does it include general assistance with the electoral process, such as election monitoring.
Mike Angelos
Davenport