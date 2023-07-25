Americans have been taught that we have more freedoms than any other country. I have been watching the political ads and observing how our government is currently working. Our freedoms are being curtailed. Our government no longer lives up to its reputation.

The laws in place and those being created are imposing on all our right to live our lives as we see fit. Congress and the Supreme Court are interfering in our bedrooms, our schools, and our religious beliefs. Those are serious violations, and we are letting it happen.

I can speak from experience. I am almost 80, and I can tell you that our lives are being eroded by people who want to rule rather than lead. In a perfect world people could live and let live. In our world we are being made to bend to the will of others who have the power to do so.

Carol DeWilfond

East Moline