Letter: Our frenemy

Swipe. Snap. Post. Click. That is what the 21st century is all about. I have always been the type of person that wanted people to appreciate and accept me. They don't have to like me but enjoy what I do to make a difference in your life. But people take that as a door to get anything they want from me, especially on social media. This took a toll on me and to this day it is hard to say, "I am perfect and beautiful the way I am." There are billions of people using social media, from ages 13 and up. Social media could be beneficial to some groups but can damage the majority. Social media is not our friend, but our frenemy because it can promote negative thoughts, and forces humankind with an ultimatum.
Children and young adults exposed to cyber-bullying and extreme graphics can become suicidal. The average user of social media are from ages 18-29, and the suicide rate for those between 25-44 is second highest, according to the Suicide Prevention Resource Center in 2020.
Today's society forces humankind with an ultimatum, "wear pink on Wednesdays", or "later loser".
According to research by Eric Arias, "In the individual effect, media information about new norms may persuade individuals to accept them. In the social effect, the information creates common knowledge of a norm and enhances social coordination as individuals more readily accept the information if they believe others have also accepted it."
Jasmine Walters
Bettendorf