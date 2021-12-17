Letter: Our frenemy

Swipe. Snap. Post. Click. That is what the 21st century is all about. I have always been the type of person that wanted people to appreciate and accept me. They don't have to like me but enjoy what I do to make a difference in your life. But people take that as a door to get anything they want from me, especially on social media. This took a toll on me and to this day it is hard to say, "I am perfect and beautiful the way I am." There are billions of people using social media, from ages 13 and up. Social media could be beneficial to some groups but can damage the majority. Social media is not our friend, but our frenemy because it can promote negative thoughts, and forces humankind with an ultimatum.