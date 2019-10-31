Based on recent op-eds and letters to the editor, it seems many people still don’t accept the scientific evidence on climate change. Besides 97% of the scientists worldwide, there is the Department of Defense, which has called climate change a significant threat to our national security ("Report on Effects of a Changing Climate to the DOD," January, 2019).
There is also the Department of Agriculture, which published two reports on climate change with recommendations to farmers and forestry services. NASA and NOAA have offered the Climate Data Initiative, the U.S. Climate Resilience Toolkit and the 2017 National Climate Assessment. Other organizations that agree include the American Medical Association, the American Meteorological Society, the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the United Nations, the National Research Council and more.
You can also read about it in National Geographic and Audubon magazines. The last report from the IPCC recommended even more intensive goals than the Paris Climate Accord, with reductions in carbon emissions of 45% by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2045. That means that any remaining emissions would need to be balanced by removing CO2 from the air. This can be accomplished if we begin now.
We can increase subsidies for renewables, cut out subsidies to fossil fuels, put a price on carbon, use more sustainable agriculture methods, plant millions of trees and invest in carbon capture technologies. The future of our children depends upon it.
Lori O’Dell McCollum
Rock Island