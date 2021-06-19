Letter: Our history

Often, letters to the editor state the U.S. was founded on Judeo-Christian principles. Those writers believe having The 1619 Project in American schools is, well, un-American.

British ships commandeered Dutch cargo of 20 or so slaves offloaded at Jamestown in 1619 at the very beginning of slavery in the colonies. Judeo-Christian colonists, even Quakers, thought it acceptable to own slaves, provided they were churched. Many Founding Fathers were deists, not exactly Christians (including Ben Franklin and other Founders).

Slavery was at the beginning of European "discovery," beginning in 1492 with Columbus landing on an island he thought was India. He mistook the dark skinned natives for "Indians." He sent some back with the observation they would make slaves.

Englishmen came over to get into tobacco cultivating. They found it was tedious and thought Indians could help for little or nothing. But they kept vanishing into the forests. Why not buy Africans? After that, slaves were used everywhere in the colonies, for centuries.

Slaves produced anything owners needed, from carpentry, brewing, construction and, later, the labor for the Capitol buildings of Congress.