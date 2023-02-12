For Valentine's Day, we express our love with cards and gifts. Although, we can give without loving, we cannot love without giving – when we love, we give. There is a love that excels all other loves, and without this love, we cannot truly give love. This love is from the creator of all life, of all that exists.

So what does it mean to love a person? It means that we are patient and kind; never selfish or rude. We do not demand our own way. We are not irritable or touchy with that person. We do not hold grudges and will hardly even notice when others do.

However, if we want our love to be like that, then it is only reasonable that we petition our creator, who will give us that kind of love so that we can give that kind of love.

This Valentine's Day, we must remember that our love, our honest caring about another person, comes from the one who created us. It is to him that we owe our deepest love. This we must remember, Feb. 14th and always.

Jerry Willis

Moline