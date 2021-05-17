Letter: Our national bird

Our national bird is the Eagle, long official, yet I demur. Our national bird is the bird we extol and treat best, coddle in an expensive nest, keep well-fueled, and fetishize like some men do stiletto shoes. That describes for me our national bird. It is the Silver ICBM, Initialism for Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile. I call it Silver Death Bird. We spend billions to keep Silver Death Bird in durable comfort in a very secure hardened silo. We provide well for our Death Bird to keep enemy Death Birds in their faraway nests.
It is time to make the Silver ICBM our official national bird. Farewell Eagle. Build your own nest.
Gary Heath
Davenport