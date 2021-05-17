Letter: Our national bird

Our national bird is the Eagle, long official, yet I demur. Our national bird is the bird we extol and treat best, coddle in an expensive nest, keep well-fueled, and fetishize like some men do stiletto shoes. That describes for me our national bird. It is the Silver ICBM, Initialism for Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile. I call it Silver Death Bird. We spend billions to keep Silver Death Bird in durable comfort in a very secure hardened silo. We provide well for our Death Bird to keep enemy Death Birds in their faraway nests.